NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal West alumnae Leah Marlene has advanced to the top three in “American Idol.”

Marlene made the announcement on her Facebook page over the weekend, as the hit competition show is heating up.

Full support from the Bloomington/Normal community is pouring in for Marlene, too. Tuesday night at 6 p.m., Marlene will head up East Beaufort Street for a parade as she makes her way to the stage, stopping at Uptown Circle for the Mayor’s Proclamation.

Town of Normal Mayor Chris Koos will issue a proclamation designating the date of this appearance “Leah Marlene Day.”

A concert will follow at 7:30 p.m. in Uptown Normal, across from the Normal Theatre on North Street, according to the website.

Marlene is a 2019 graduate from Unit 5’s Normal West High School who went on to study songwriting at Belmont University in Nashville for two years before returning to Normal to focus on her music.