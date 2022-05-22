NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the end of the journey for a local musician on popular singing show, American Idol.

Normal-native, Leah Marlene was voted off the competition Sunday night finishing behind HunterGirl and Noah Thompson.

Two watch parties happened in the Twin Cities Sunday night to watch their hometown hero perform including one at Normal West High School, Marlene’s alma mater. Hundreds showed up in yellow shirts, Marlene’s favorite color to await the results.

Those who came out said although Marlene didn’t win, she still made her hometown proud and had a blast watching her journey.

“I was pretty devastated. I’ve been kind of following it here and there and then to hear that she’s made it so far, I mean I’m still very proud of her but I was very sad to see her leave. But I know she’s got big things coming for her,” said Normal West senior Lanah Collins.

Marlene is a 2019 graduate from Unit 5’s Normal West High School who went on to study songwriting at Belmont University in Nashville for two years before returning to Normal to focus on her music.

She’s performed at many local music festivals in the Twin Cities and throughout Central Illinois.