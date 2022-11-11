NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal’s Planning Commission approved plans that allows land in North Normal to be rezoned.

The approval allows developers to revitalize the old units and to develop new units in the area. There are currently 50 one-bedroom units and 50 two-bedroom units. Developers from 300 Homes LLC hope to get tenants in the two-bedrooms units first.

The land on Shelbourne Drive has old housing units previously owned by Illinois State University.

At the meeting there were concerns from the community about whether nearby schools could handle the increase of potential students. However, the town planner says the proposals meet all necessary codes for approval.

Mike Mapes, from 300 Homes LLC, said they noticed a need for new units because some employees in the community are staying in hotels.

“We’re very happy that they approved our project. We think there’s a lot of value in developing this area for the community. We know there’s a huge need. And we’re looking forward to getting tenants in the units as soon as possible,” said Mapes.

The next step is to receive approval from the Normal Town Council on November 21. The developers hope to have tenants in the first unit as early as December.