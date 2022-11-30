UPDATE– (4:30 p.m.) Tazewell County Health Department released additional information,

“The food can become contaminated with viral or bacterial particles in many ways and at many points in the food preparation process. In this case, specific food items were contaminated with norovirus; the exact point in the food preparation process cannot be determined.” Megan Hanley (TCHD Epidemiologist)

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Health Department (TCHD) has confirmed that multiple instances of norovirus have been identified in connection with the illness outbreak at Monical’s Pizza earlier this week.

TCHD confirmed to WMBD that three laboratory-confirmed cases of norovirus infection have been identified so far, with a date of onset ranging from Nov. 21 to Nov. 26.

An investigation has identified high-touch surfaces as the vehicle of transmission for the disease.

The health department is continuing to interview restaurant patrons who are reporting symptoms.

WMBD has reached out to Monical’s corporate offices and have yet to hear back.