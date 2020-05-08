Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

North American River Otter pup dies at Miller Park Zoo

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Miller Park Zoo Sign_-4950046123450087919

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Miller Park Zoo said one of its North American River Otter pups recently died.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of the pups, the cause of death was head trauma,” zoo director Jay Tetzloff said. “The other three remaining otters are in good health.”

Two otter pups were born at the zoo at the end of February. They were the fifth litter for their mother, Tallulah.

An autopsy was completed by the University of Illinois Veterinary College and the death was not related to COVID-19. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News