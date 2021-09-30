North Pekin man indicted for soliciting a minor and distribution of child pornography

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A North Pekin man was indicted for allegations related to solicitation of a minor and child pornography on Sept. 21.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois, 53-year-old Larry Daniel Saal knowingly solicited material that contained an obscene visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Saal also knowingly distributed child pornography in Tazewell County and elsewhere in the Central District of Illinois.

If convicted, Saal could face 20 years of imprisonment for each count, a $250,000 fine, and a lifetime term of supervised release.

The charge is due to an investigation by the Washington Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Hollingshead-Cook is representing the government in the prosecution.

Saal is currently in the custody of the United States Marshal Service.