PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — North Pekin resident Larry Saal was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday after being found guilty of solicitation and distribution of child pornography.

Per the evidence in his 2021 trial, Saal, 54, emailed an individual on Yahoo in 2015 requesting images and videos of adults sexually abusing children. Saal then emailed images and videos of child pornography via Yahoo in 2016.

Law enforcement officers interviewed Saal in 2021 and he admitted to receiving child pornography. Upon searching his phone, officers found images of child pornography and related internet searches.

Saal was indicted in Sept. 2021 and he pleaded guilty in February of this year.

Saal’s sentence is to be followed by six years of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender and pay $13,000 in restitutions.

The Washington Police Department and Department of Homeland Security investigated the case, assisted by the Illinois State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Hollingshead-Cook represented the government in the prosecution.