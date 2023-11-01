PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man tried to jump over the counter of a far North Peoria convenience store early Monday morning and rob the business but was foiled by an employee, according to police reports.

The report, filed at the Peoria Police Department on Monday, said the incident occurred at the Circle K gas station at the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and North University Street shortly after 3 a.m.

A 35-year-old employee said a man, who appeared to be in his 30s or 40s, was in the store and carrying two Mountain Dew drinks as he approached the counter. When she tried to scan one of the drinks, the man grabbed her by the arm and pulled out a knife.

The man held the knife to the employee and demanded money. She pulled away and the man tried to jump over the counter to get behind it but the employee “batted him back” and the man fled, the report said.

The assailant ran out of the store and headed north, across Pioneer Parkway, the report said.

Peoria police reviewed surveillance footage but noted the man had a white mask on that hid his face from view.

The woman was not hurt. Police have made no arrests.