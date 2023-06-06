PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A North Peoria man faces up to 30 years in prison after being indicted Tuesday by a Peoria County grand jury on a child pornography count.

Andrew M. Harrison, 25, of 6515 N. University St., faces a single count of dissemination of child porn, a felony that carries a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years.

The charge alleges the video he was linked to had a child under the age of 18 engaged in sexual activity.

His bond was previously set at $50,000 and he will next appear in court on Thursday to be arraigned on the charge.