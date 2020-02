PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — The north Peoria area will soon be down one italian restaurant.

PVII Italian Restaurant on North Allen Road is shutting its doors for good.

The owner sent out a Facebook post stating the last day is February 29th.

The business has been in operation for about a decade. No specific reason was given for closing but the owner mentioned spending more time with family.

They also say they will miss their customers.