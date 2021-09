BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning Sept. 8, N. Robinson Street from E. Taylor Street to Felton Place will be closed for sanitary work.

That section of N. Robinson Street will be reopened as soon as work is completed.

For more information, call Colleen Winterland, Superintedent of Streets and Sewers, in the City of Bloomington Public Works Department at (309) 434-2225, or email publicworks@cityblm.org.