North Star Defense offers concealed carry training

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — In order to legally buy a firearm in Illinois, residents must get a FOID card. However, this only allows ownership. In order to be able to carry it on one’s body, residents must get a concealed carry certification.

North Star Defense offers the 16-hour course required for such a certification. Owners Josh Roberts and Alfredo Cisneros said that their training was not only boring but negligent. They started teaching in order to right that wrong.

“There is a great lack of education,” said Roberts, “because it’s not just as easy as strapping that firearm to your waist.”

Jen Leow is training to be an instructor at Next Star Defense but said she only got interested in guns over the past couple of years. Now that she has her concealed carry, she said she feels much safer.

“If I hear a noise in the house, automatically, I’m gonna go around, check everything, have something with me to protect myself,” Leow said. “And my kids also feel that protection.”

Leow said that as a woman, she must carry her firearm differently than men would traditionally carry. This is just one of many reasons why Leow says women feel more comfortable in this space when they see her involved.

North Star Defense does not have an actual gun range, so the instructors lead their students with what they call “dry practice.” This means they attach a sensor to an unloaded gun, and it tracks their target and generates a digital “score.”

Roberts said it is imperative that gun owners practice with their guns. Using a sensor is one way for students to practice safely in their homes. Roberts also said that the entire family of a gun owner should be trained in gun safety to prevent any accidents.

Roberts and Cisneros said they want their students to have a respect for firearms rather than a fear. They offer the 16-hour course on weekends, available to anyone wanting to learn more.