Northmoor Primary’s PTO starts ‘donate what you can’ fundraiser to buy A/C units for classrooms

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria primary school’s PTO is raising money to buy 16 air conditioners for its classrooms. The “donate what you can” fundraiser aims to raise $6,000.

The money will go toward purchasing the units to keep kids cool. Parents said the return to classes will already be abnormal, so adding an element of normalcy will help make the learning environment easier. Donations can be made to the school’s PTO Paypal.

“Think about how often you are outside in 90-degree heat, not having to wear a mask and not trying to learn just being outside for 5 1/2 hours,” said Mary Beth Cunningham, a PTO parent.

“Then think about putting your mask on and think about trying to learn and do some work with a teacher that’s also equally uncomfortable. When masks became mandated even though we were social distancing, one of the parents on the PTO page asked like, ‘what are we going to do with no air conditioning while wearing masks?’ That’s really hard and it gets really hot and the kids could get sick. From there, parents exploded and said I’ll buy a unit. I’ll donate something. So we decided to open it up to the public.”

Peoria Public Schools is in the midst of a multi-year construction project of all schools adding A/C. School officials said it’ll be completed before the 21-22 school year.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected