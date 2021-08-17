Northside sidewalk improvement project kicks off phase 2 Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Works is starting the second and final phase of Complete Streets, a sidewalk improvement project intended to improve accessibility in the city.

Beginning Wednesday morning, crews will be improving the sidewalk along northeast Jefferson St. in the Northside. Eventually, there will be two miles of fresh sidewalk stretching to Spring St.

“Whether you’re an older person or somebody who is living with a disability, somebody who doesn’t have access to a vehicle, Complete Streets will allow for greater mobility and livability within the community,” said Alex Williams, communications specialist at Peoria Public Works.

Williams said the project is funded by TIF dollars designed to be used in the area.

The project will last through the fall. Williams said residents should avoid parking cars on Jefferson St because crews will be going in and out.