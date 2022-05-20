BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Northwestern Mutual will be moving into a building undergoing renovations in Downtown Bloomington.

According to a City of Bloomington press release, Northwestern Mutual will be moving into the former CII East building.

The company has signed a lease for the first commercial floor of the building and will also have naming rights for the development.

Apartments are planned for the second through fourth floors of the building.

The Bloomington City Council had approved an investment agreement with 102 South East LLC in April, with the company investing a minimum of $4 million for renovations in the building.

Construction in the building is expected to start in the fall with occupancy expected to start in June of 2023.