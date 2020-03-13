Northwoods Community Church moves services online amid urge for social distancing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Northwoods Community Church has suspended its weekend services on campuses until further notice as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Church leaders said they will do online-only services, designed to encourage social distancing.

Read the statement below:

Out of caution and concern in response to the coronavirus threat, Northwoods will not hold weekend services on any campus until further notice. We will meet online only. Join us at northwoods.online at regular service times for worship, prayer, and teaching. We are constantly evaluating new information and adjusting our plan accordingly. Also, all weekday and weekend classes, groups, and gatherings are cancelled until further notice. At this time we are exploring online options and will release more information as it becomes available.

Updates will be posted at https://northwoods.church/virus.