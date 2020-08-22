Northwoods Community Church services will be going online-only for Peoria and Canton

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Northwoods Community Church announced it will be hosting online-only services for Peoria and Canton starting Aug. 23.

According to a post on the church’s Facebook page, they made the decision after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The church is planning to do a deep clean of their offices, and the church overall.

Anyone with questions can contact the church at 309-243-1550.

