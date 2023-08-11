PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local mall that has seen numerous changes throughout its now half a century run, Northwoods Mall in Peoria is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend.

This Saturday there will be activities at the mall such as a bouncy castle, face painting and live music. General Manager Julie Revallo said all the activities and food supplied tomorrow will be free of charge.

Revallo said she’s happy to see Northwoods still standing and prospering all these years later.

“It’s just been a wonderful place for everybody for the last 50 years, it’s still standing, it’s one of the very few malls that are still thriving, and I’m very proud to say that I’ve been here for 28 years and enjoyed every minute of it,” Revallo said.

Revallo also talked about the local support the mall has received and how appreciative she is of the “strong” local community that Peoria has.

She also commented on the space left behind by Round 1, and she says they are currently working on finding a use and will let the public know when something is decided.