PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — While malls across the country are decreasing in popularity, it’s a different story at Northwoods Mall, according to management.

General manager Julie Revallo said since Jan. 1 of this year, 17 stores have been added to Northwoods Mall. The majority of the businesses are owned by local people.

WMBD has highlighted six of the businesses in the Open for Business segment. The businesses include:

“I’m excited to give the local Peorians an opportunity to open their own business at Northwoods Mall, and I want them to be successful,” she said.

Thriving is how Revallo describes the current atmosphere at Northwoods Mall. She said sales have increased by 30% for all stores and traffic has increased 50% since this time last year.

The next business to open in the mall will be On Da Bun Burgers ‘N More on Nov. 11. WMBD originally highlighted the owner Shawn Holler in Open for Business and the story caught the attention of Revallo, who reached out to him about opening a second location.

Holler’s first location is located on Southwestern Avenue in Peoria.

Northwoods Mall celebrated 50 years in August.