PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Preparations are underway for Chanukah at the Northwoods Mall in Peoria.

Rabbi Eli Langsam and his son set up the menorah on the second floor in front of JCPenney. He said the menorah is a symbol of religious freedom, and people do not have to be Jewish to understand the message behind the holiday.

“The idea of light over darkness, good over evil, and this is a message we need today more than ever. As we know, we’re fighting this evil in this world and there’s only one way to overcome it by doing acts of kindness and goodness, which is literally the idea of bringing more light into this world and with that will dispel much darkness,” said Rabbi Langsam.

The first day of Chanukah is Thursday, December 7th.