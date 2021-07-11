Northwoods mall holds wedding for contest winners

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Northwoods mall was the site of the Stone family wedding Sunday morning.

A contest for a free wedding was held where more than 130 people entered. The bride, Rachel Young, heard about the contest online and decided to enter.

“Today, all of this is completely surreal. To know that people would take their time out of their day to do anything for us is amazing and then doing this is just, it’s above and beyond,” said Young.

The groom, Aaron Stone, said he was just as surprised when they got the call saying they won.

“I’m a little bit shocked, but you know, I haven’t really ever won much in my life, so to win something like this was pretty special to us,” said Stone.

The winners received Normandy sponsored dresses for the bride and her bridesmaids and were allowed to have up to 50 guests.

Young says she’s grateful she and her husband were able to experience something like this.

Young said, “Between the mall to all the small vendors that put their time and effort in to make this day what it is, is just absolutely. Like I said, it’s beyond amazing.”

Northwoods mall staff said the contest was created because of all the cancelled weddings due to the pandemic, wanting to make one lucky couples life a little bit easier.