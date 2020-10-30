Northwoods Mall hosting socially-distanced, drive thru Halloween trick or treat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With COVID-19 cases surging in much of the United States, Americans are finding ways to celebrate Halloween in a safer manner.

Saturday afternoon, Northwoods Mall is hosting a drive-thru candy crawl in the parking lot near the old Sears store. Usually, the mall hosts an indoor trick or treating event, but this year the mall had to improvise.

At the candy crawl, cars will drive through a portion of the mall parking lot that has been transformed into a ‘post-apocalyptic zombie wasteland’. Bags will be hung from car mirrors and candy will be placed within at designated stops.

Mall general manager Ryan Whalen said the mall is committed to keeping events safe, but enjoyable at the same time. Whalen said an in-person, indoor event would have been tough to host in the middle of a pandemic.

“With all the unique challenges that we’ve faced in 2020, this is a unique solution to that problem and it could be the one and only time you ever see this at Northwoods Mall so I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy a very fun and safe environment where we’ll be able to connect,” Whalen said.

‘Zombies’ and props will be placed throughout the parking lot, offering what Whalen says will be fun for the whole family.

“We’ve partnered with Amp Radio and Peoria Players Theater so we look to have a very realistic Zombie experience as well as a number of sponsors that will be out handing out candy,” Whalen said.

The candy crawl will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in a designated parking lot.

