PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Northwoods Mall in Peoria hosted a job fair on Thursday to connect local companies with job seekers in the area.

The Summer Sizzle Community Job and Resource Fair was held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring more than 20 participating companies. Job seekers could browse jobs from numerous industries, including the areas of administrative, clerical, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, sales, marketing and retail.

“There’s just a lot of good companies opening job opportunities from A to Z…It’s a good opportunity for HR representatives to get out from behind their desk, and come out and meet with people face to face…The whole idea here is to help connect people with employment opportunities,” said job fair organizer Chuck Brown.

Brown said many job seekers left the fair with offers.

“If you show up, nine times out of 10, unless something is absolutely wrong with you, there’s a company looking to hire you. So most of the people, I’d say at least 90 percent hire rate when they come out. You’re going to find something,” he said.

Professional recruiters from college, vocational and trade schools also offered career guidance to job seekers. With so many employers and industries to choose from, Brown said some candidates come across opportunities different from what they originally sought.

“They may come here for one company, and find there’s two or three other companies that may attract their attention,” he said.

Brown has hosted job fairs in the community for a decade. The next job fair is at the Peoria Riverplex on Aug. 24.