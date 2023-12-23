PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Northwoods Mall in Peoria is having one of its busiest weekends of the year.

Clarissa Sullivan and her friends came from Bloomington-Normal to score some good deals on holiday gifts.

“I put it off for a while, but I got it done, and I’m feeling real confident, and I’m happy to surprise my family,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said the mall is the perfect place to get holiday shopping done because it’s a one-stop shop for all your needs.

General Manager of Northwoods Mall Julie Revallo said they haven’t been this busy since before the pandemic.

“It’s getting busier every day and the traffic has not ceased to amaze me, I’m just over the top ecstatic with the traffic at the Northwoods Mall. We haven’t seen it like this in a long time,” said Revallo.

Northwoods Mall celebrated its 50th anniversary back in August.