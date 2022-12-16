PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The menorah at Northwoods Mall in Peoria was set up on Friday for the 21st time.

Lit up for Chanukah, the menorah celebrates the holiday that begins on Dec. 18, Sunday night, and lasts until the night of Dec. 25.

Chanukah is celebrated to commemorate a story that takes place in 136 BCE. During that time, the Greek Syrians decreed that the Jewish people couldn’t observe their religion. When the Jewish people continued to do so, the Greek Syrians retaliated by destroying all the oil.

To the relief of the Jewish people, there was one jug of oil left, which was supposed to last for one night, but lasted eight, hence the miracle of Chanukah.

“We think that the message of Chanukah is actually a universal message, and it’s a beautiful message to tell everyone that if you’re going through a dark time, always know that that little light can dispel so much darkness, and there’s always light at the end of the tunnel,” said Rabbi Eli Langsam, the executive director for the Chabad Jewish Center of Peoria at Bradley University.