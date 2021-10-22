Northwoods Mall to host job fair Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Jobseekers are encouraged to visit Northwoods Mall on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. for a job fair.

Presented by Haynes Staffing & Consulting, those who go will learn about and apply for employment opportunities from businesses hiring at both Northwoods Mall and in the Central Illinois area, according to a press release.

Employers such as CEFCU, The Children’s Home Association of Illinois, Illinois Eye Center and Allied Universal are a few local employers who will be present.

Positions will also be available at the mall for Hot Topic, Tradehomes Shoes, The Children’s Place, Victoria’s Secret, Round1, and approximately 40 more.

