Norwood Elementary confirms first COVID-19 case

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two weeks of remote learning starts Tuesday, Aug. 25 for Norwood Elementary after a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.

The district’s interim superintendent confirmed a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the school is transitioning to at least two weeks of remote learning.

The transition to virtual will only impact the elementary school located on Farmington Road.

School officials said the primary school location will proceed as normal as no one from the building has been exposed to the positive staff member.

