Norwood house fire fully engulfed in flames, multiple fire departments respond

NORWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire companies were dispatched to a house fire in Peoria County Friday morning.

Just around 8:00 a.m., Limestone, Bartonville, West Peoria, Logan-Trivoli, and Peoria Heights all responded to 2105 N. Willow St. in Norwood.

Red Cross has been called to the scene for assistance.

WMBD/WYZZ has a crew on scene.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

