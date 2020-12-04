Norwood house fire fully engulfed in flames, multiple fire departments respond

NORWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire companies were dispatched to a house fire in Peoria County Friday morning.
Just around 8:00 a.m., Limestone, Bartonville, West Peoria, Logan-Trivoli, and Peoria Heights all responded to 2105 N. Willow St. in Norwood.
Red Cross has been called to the scene for assistance.
WMBD/WYZZ has a crew on scene.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
- Oberweis seeks discovery recount in Illinois’ 14th District
- Biden says Trump should attend inauguration to demonstrate commitment to peaceful transfer of power
- Here’s when you can see the ‘Christmas Star’ for the first time in 800 years
- Twitter could ban Trump after he leaves office
- Americans couldn’t resist Thanksgiving travel, data shows