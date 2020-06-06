Norwood teen dies after Thursday morning crash

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — An early morning crash Thursday in rural Peoria County results in the death of a local boy.

16 year old Lucas Smith of Norwood was pronounced dead at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center about 6:00 p.m. Friday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Hardwood says Smith was involved in a single-vehicle crash about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of South Cameron Lane where they found a truck in the westside ditch on its top.

Harwood says it appears Smith was northbound on Cameron Lane, when for an unknown reason, he went into the westside ditch. The truck hit a drainage ditch, rolled over and caught on fire. The coroner says Smith was ejected from the truck.

Harwood says Smith suffered multiple injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. There will not be an autopsy, but Hardwood say toxicology tests are pending.