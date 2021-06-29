Not covered under homeowner policies, insurance pros give advice on where to look for assistance

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – After heavy rain recently fell in some Central Illinois communities, flood insurance professionals spoke up to remind the area there are ways to protect oneself.

Kris Goergen, a financial representative with Country Financial in Morton, said flooding is not covered under most homeowner policies, but he said by going through Floodsmart.gov or the National Flood Insurance Program people can find available providers.

Goergen said homeowners don’t have to live on a flood plain to consider being covered and flood insurance can be inexpensive for some.

“Flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program is quite affordable if you’re not in what is called a flood plain and most homeowners are not unless you’re by a body of water. So what they say on the website is it could be anywhere maybe under $400,” Goergen said.

Goergen also said there are insurance options for sump pump failures and encouraged people to discuss those with their insurance provider.

In Illinois, State Farm reported they received 1,740 structure claims as a result of wind and water damage (not flooding) and 250 auto claims for wind and water damage.