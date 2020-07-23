Not everyone is on board with Unit 5’s Fall learning plan, superintendent says things may change

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite unanimous approval by the Unit 5 School Board, some parents and staff are not on board with the fall learning plan.

The plan gives families the option to choose whether their child will be learning in the class or remotely this semester. On Wednesday night several voiced their concerns to the board, saying they would’ve liked a definitive stance as opposed to giving an option.

The Superintendent says she and her staff are proud of what they were able to create, but just as COVID-19 is unpredictable , this plan is not yet set in stone.

“We heard from a variety of parents and even staff, some of who, loved the plan others who liked it, didn’t love everything about it,” said Superintendent Dr. Kristen Kendrick-Weikle. “So if we have metrics in McLean County that support us changing the plan, or if we are ordered by some other governing body, yes we will change the plan.”

Families have until July 29th to decide if your child will be learning in the class or participating in remote learning.

The first day of school is August 24th.