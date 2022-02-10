PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man accused of robbing the PNC bank on Forrest Hill Avenue near University Street pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

The suspect, Monterius Maurice Miller, allegedly robbed the PNC bank at approximately 2 p.m. on Jan. 20., and was arrested during a traffic stop on Jan. 27.

He is facing one count of aggravated robbery and one count of financial institution robbery.

Miller was also assigned a public defender Thursday.

His bond is 10% of $150,000. He will be back in court on April 14.