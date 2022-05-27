BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A not guilty plea has been entered for a Bloomington District 87 School Board Member facing four felony charges.

According to previous reporting, Fitzgerald Samedy was arrested Saturday, May 7, and is facing multiple counts of aggravated DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and obstruction of justice/destroying evidence.

Charges were filed a few days later, and he posted bond the next day. According to government records, this is not Samedy’s first DUI case. In June 2019 and December 2020 he was also arrested and charged with DUI.

In court Friday, the plea was entered on his behalf and the next court date was set for June 8 at 8 a.m.