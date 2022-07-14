PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria man accused of killing Michael Davis Jr., 32, pleads not guilty.

Thursday afternoon, Rev I. Blakes, 41, appeared via video in arraignment court.

During his appearance, Blakes would not cooperate with Judge John Vespa in confirming his name, so Vespa ended the virtual appearance and Blakes’ public defender entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.

Police identified Blakes as a suspect in the shooting that killed Davis near McClure Avenue and Broadway Street on June 28.

He was arrested on June 30, and transported to the Peoria County Jail.

According to court records, Blakes has been indicted for three counts of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Blakes is due back in court for a scheduling conference on Sept. 15 and his trial date is set for Sept. 22.