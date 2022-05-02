PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A public defender entered a not guilty plea Monday for the man accused of brutally murdering his grandmother in April.

Cody Krause, 28, is facing six counts of first-degree murder in the death of Glenda Rusterholz, his 73-year-old grandmother, with three of those counts carrying a “brutal and heinous” enhancement.

If convicted, Krause could serve between 20 years to life in prison.

Krause refused to leave his cell for the second hearing in a row, so law enforcement placed a laptop placed outside his cell for Monday’s hearing. His public defender requested a fitness evaluation due to Krause’s behavior.

As previously reported, on April 14, at approximately 7 a.m., Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home on Kim Moor Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they said Krause was standing on the porch, holding a hammer, and had blood on his pants and boots.

While talking to officers, Krause openly admitted to officers, “I became a monster somehow … she wanted it”.

A hearing to examine his fitness is scheduled for June 9 at 2 p.m.