PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The suspect in a Peoria murder pleaded not guilty to the crime Thursday morning.

Stephen Coaxum, 34, of Peoria, is facing two counts of first-degree murder after being accused of shooting and killing Browder. Coaxum is also accused of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Coaxum appeared before court virtually. His lawyer entered the not-guilty plea for him.

As previously reported, police responded to the shooting on May 21, near North Bigelow and Richmond Avenue, where they found Browder with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, Browder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Over the course of the investigation, Coaxum was identified as a suspect and was arrested on June 22 by Peoria Police’s Special Investigation Division. Coaxum was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

After Coaxum’s arrest, a search warrant was executed near Lavalle Court and Marengo Drive, where several firearms were recovered.

Coaxum’s bond has been set at $2 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 22, and a trial date is set for Oct. 3.