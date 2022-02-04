Not guilty plea entered for Normal man facing 45 counts of child pornography

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A plea of not guilty has been entered for a Normal man who is accused of possessing child pornography.

As previously reported, the investigation into David Fry started in September 2020 and resulted in an arrest in late January.

Fry, 70, of Normal, was arrested on 29 counts of child pornography/possession of a computer photo and an additional 16 counts of child pornography/possession of a photo showing a victim younger than 13.

During the investigation, search warrants were executed, leading to the finding of Fry’s electronic storage devices where the images were found.

He is currently being held at the McLean County Jail for the warrant issued. Bond has been set at $500,000.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and the Normal Police Department assisted in the arrest.