PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A plea of not guilty was entered for Brandon Walker and Stephanie Jones, the parents charged in the murder of eight-year-old Navin Jones.

Walker and Jones appeared virtually in Peoria County Court Thursday. Both were appointed a public defender, but stated that they plan on hiring an attorney.

Navin Jones died on March 29. Prosecutors alleged he was abused and neglected by his parents for months at a house on North Gale Avenue in Peoria.

Walker and Jones have each been charged with six counts of first-degree murder. Three of the murder charges carry a brutal and heinous enhancement, which could carry a penalty of life in prison.

Tuesday, Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos said the State’s Attorney’s Office will also ask a judge to increase bond for Walker and Jones, which currently sits at $1 million.

A hearing to increase their bonds, as requested by prosecutors, is set for April 21 at 9 a.m. A scheduling conference is also set for June 30.