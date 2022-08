PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man pleaded not guilty to charges connected to a three-year-old that was shot in July.

The suspect, 33-year-old Randyn Duncan, is facing charges of obstructing justice and endangering the life or health of a child.

Investigators said Duncan had cannabis and a gun in the open at a home on N. Frink Street, and then tried to prevent getting arrested by giving fake information to police.

Duncan will be back in court on Feb. 23, 2023.