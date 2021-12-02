Not guilty plea entered for Peoria man accused of shaking, killing infant

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A man accused of shaking and killing a two month-old-child was charged Thursday at the Peoria County Courthouse.

Zachary Yeo was arraigned on three counts including first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated domestic battery.

On Nov. 12, Peoria Police, Fire, and AMT responded to the area of North Cypress Drive and West Timberlane Drive for an infant not breathing.

The infant, Conner Yeo, was resuscitated and treated for several days at OSF, but was unable to recover and was pronounced dead on Nov. 23.

Court documents stated Zachary grabbed and shook Conner, and caused great bodily harm.

Thursday, Zachary elected to be represented by a public defender, and pleas of not guilty were entered on his behalf.

Zachary will be back in the courtroom on Feb. 16 for a scheduling conference.