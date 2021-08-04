Not guilty plea entered for inmates who escaped Fulton County Jail in July

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) – In the courtroom, two of the four inmates that escaped from the Fulton County Jail in July entered a plea of not guilty.

Wednesday, Cody Villalobos and Jesse Davis both appeared in Fulton County court. The two men were scheduled for preliminary hearings as they face a charge of escape, a Class Two felony.

Just before proceedings began, Villalobos waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his defense entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

During Davis’ hearing, a Fulton County lieutenant testified to establish probable cause.

He said he observed Davis in the A-block of the jail on the morning of July 7. The lieutenant explained the next time Davis was seen was on July 8 in south Farmington, when he was arrested for escape.

While questioned by the defense, the lieutenant stated the jail checks are every 30 minutes and the standard procedure in Fulton County, but the moment Davis was last seen at the jail and when they noticed he escaped exceeded that timeframe.

The judge ruled that there was probable cause in Davis’ case, and a plea of not guilty was entered.

Davis also faces charges for stealing a vehicle following his escape.

Villalobos and Davis are expected back in court for pre-trial hearings on the morning of Oct. 4.

Zachary Hart, who also escaped, is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 15.