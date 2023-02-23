PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man accused of making multiple bomb threats at a downtown Peoria hotel pleads not guilty.

Val C. Burks, 30, appeared via video in Peoria County court on Thursday.

Burks said he was no longer employed and was appointed a public defender who entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.

Burks has been indicted with three counts of falsely making a terrorist threat to the Pere Marquette hotel, each count is a Class 1 felony.

The charges stem from last month when police said Burks called the downtown hotel at least three times and said there was a bomb in the building.

His next court date is May 11.