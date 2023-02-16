PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Hanna City man charged after a deadly crash during a police chase last month pleads not guilty.

Jeremy Everett Perry, 43, appeared in Peoria County court on Thursday. His public defender entered the plea on his behalf.

Perry was recently indicted for two counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, Aggravated DUI, and driving while his license was revoked.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s office release, Perry fled from the scene of a possible overdose at the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station on Jan. 15.

Police said Perry eventually crashed into two vehicles at the intersection of Route 150 and Trigger Rd. The crash resulted in the death of 43-year-old Miriam Schmid, a mother of five.

He allegedly had amphetamines and opiates in his system at the time of the crash.

Perry remains in jail and is due back in court on April 13.