Not In Our Town Bloomington Normal host Zoom discussion of the movie ‘Camden’s Turn’

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Not In Our Town Bloomington Normal showed a viewing of the movie “Camden’s Turn” on Zoom Monday.

The movie was about a New Jersey Police department’s effort to change its culture towards greater community involvement and responsiveness.

Not In Our Town Bloomington Normal Chair Mike Matejka said the film shows a police department can go through a profound cultural shift.

“As police practices come under scrutiny and various change proposals are made, this film is an excellent look at an inner-city department that went through a profound cultural and practical shift, working closely with neighbors to improve relationships and effectiveness,” Matejka said. “Hopefully watching this film together and then sharing ideas will allow us to consider next steps locally.”

After watching the short film those watching divided into groups to discuss the film, and what changes they would like to see locally.

The event was co-sponsored by the YWCA of McLean County, NAACP Bloomington-Normal Branch, NextGen Initiative, McLean County Interfaith Alliance, both the Bloomington and the Normal Human Relations Commissions, Normal Police Department, McLean County Sheriff’s Department, and the Illinois State University Police Department.

