Not only putting out fires, Peoria Fire Department trained with life-saving medical treatments

PEORIA, Ill. — With its new training software the Peoria Fire Department will be better prepared for emergency calls.

Earlier this month, Peoria City Council approved new software which will help crews complete the more than 500 mandatory training hours each year.

Aside from fires, officials say a large portion of the calls they respond to are crimes or medical events.

“Firefighters are all paramedics or EMT basics. So we respond to all medical calls. We go on medical calls that would be deemed as violent based on the level of incident,” said Division Chief of Operations Shawn Sollberger.

Department leaders say, while some may not realize it, their response to each of those situations is crucial.

Sollberger says every firefighter with the department must also become EMTs so they can handle any situation and partner better with other first responders.

“We’re all mandated to be Emergency Medical Technicians at the basic level and then we have a certain amount of our guys trained at the paramedic level. So we’re able to provide a level of service that not every fire department in the area can do,” Sollberger said.

Sollberger says a lot of the time when you see an ambulance headed to the hospital, firefighters are also in the back helping the patient with care.

“They can provide basic life support or advanced life support. We can start IVs, if there’s a significant blood loss. We can use tubing to help people breathe. Things along those lines. We work hand in hand with AMT and their paramedics,” Sollberger said.

When hired by the Peoria Fire Department, Sollberger says each firefighter has four years to complete their basic life support (BLS) training. Sollberger adds the department has 60 fully-trained paramedics on the force.