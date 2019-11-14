Not your typical liquor store, new business guaranteed to stand out

PEORIA, Ill.– Prospect Road will soon have a new Hispanic business on the block.

Christell Frausto has a vision for a section of Prospect Road and she said it’s guaranteed to stand out and bring the community together.

“I want a really comfortable setting, the decorations will be exclusive from Mexico– showcasing our culture. Some {artwork} very authentic some little more modern. We will teach {guests} how to make the cocktails and serve maybe two-three drinks,” Frausto said.

Frausto will be opening up shop in the former Trefzger’s Bakery, located at 3504 N. Prospect Road. It pans to sell upscale liquor and more than 50 different bottles of Mescal– A Mexican liquor.

The one-stop-shop will have a revolving menu. The food will complement the changing signature cocktail. Beyond that, she’ll entertain with a sip and paint, tastings, and cocktail classes.

The store is expected to be up and ready for early next year.