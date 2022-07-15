NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Little information is available about a private meeting between Rivian CEO and employees that took place Friday.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that electric automaker Rivian is planning to cut 700 jobs across the company.

Rivian’s representatives are not talking at this time about what was discussed at the meeting and what the future holds for the people working in Normal and elsewhere within the company.

“Nothing we can share. Sorry,” Rivian Plant Communications Coordinator Maura Freeman said.

According to an email sent to Rivian staff, most of the jobs that are expected to be cut will be non-manufacturing. That’s anything from I.T., logistics, and customer support.

In the Normal plant, most of the 6,000 jobs are in manufacturing.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.