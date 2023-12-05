PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Notre Dame High School announced its annual Christmas Basket Drive on Tuesday.

A Notre Dame High School news release states that students and the local community are collecting donations of canned food, non-perishable items, and money.

All donations are made to local charitable organizations and food pantries in the Peoria area.

“The Christmas Basket Drive is such a wonderful experience in so many aspects,” shares senior Danny Miller, Peoria Notre Dame’s Student Council president.

He continued, “It’s a great way to bring food to families most in need, and it’s also an opportunity for the school and community to come together during the Christmas season. It’s awesome to be part of the season of giving.”

Running now through Dec. 14, items can be dropped off at Notre Dame High School between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

In addition, students will blanket local neighborhoods to collect goods and non-perishable items. A list of neighborhoods can be found below:

Sommer Place – December 5

Hyde Park – December 6

Northmoor Hills – December 7

Willow Lake – December 10

Chapel Park – December 11

Fondulac Drive – December 12

Butterfield Court – December 13

Weaver Ridge – December 14

When school’s out on Dec. 15, donations will be packaged up and set to local food pantries for distribution.