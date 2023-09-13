PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Norwood man could go to trial in November for allegedly trying to burn down two homes last month.

Troy Smith, 34, was arraigned on two counts of aggravated arson, felonies that could send him to prison for up to 30 years, on Wednesday. His case is set for a Nov. 6 jury trial in the courtroom of Circuit Judge Paul Gilfillan.

It’s not common, but also not unheard of, for a person to go to trial on their first setting. Smith was indicted Tuesday by a Peoria County grand jury.

The first fire involved a Molotov Cocktail thrown at the house in the 6800 block of West Lamoine Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 The second fire happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 20 and like with the first fire, the Limestone Fire Department was called out to the same block on Lamoine on a report of a house on fire.

Both fires were put out quickly, and no injuries were reported.

Smith is being held on $10,000 bond at the Peoria County Jail. He will next appear in court on Oct. 25 for a scheduling conference.