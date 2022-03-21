CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Local counties are offering extra incentives as they work to fill vacancies and combat the labor shortage in their sheriffs’ departments.

Captain Chris Watkins with the Peoria County Sheriff’s office said the vacant positions have been open for a while due to retirements and career changes.

Watkins said while the county is hiring entry-level deputies, it is now offering a few bonuses:

$15,000 bonus for those with experience in law enforcement

About 10 correctional officer positions are also open, he said, and those come with their own bonuses:

$10,000 lateral (or experienced) bonus

$5,000 entry-level bonus

“We are offering one of the highest bonuses in the state,” Watkins said. “We were one of the first ones to offer it. Nationwide, though, you’re seeing this is very common.”

He said the worker shortage leads to a “domino effect,” because there must be a minimum number of officers patrolling the streets. That means officers are working long hours with too many responsibilities.

“Because you’re so low-staffed, you’ll actually lose more people, because the ones you do have are overworked.” Captain Chris Watkins, Peoria County Sheriff’s office

He said they are working with legislatures to help further incentivize recruitment. One idea floating around, Watkins said, is lowering the minimum age for corrections officers from 21 to 18.

Besides hiring new officers, Peoria County is also offering retention bonuses.

“We’re offering yearly bonuses to them also,” Watkins said, “so the longer they stay, the more they make.”

The McLean County Sheriff’s Department Jail Division is also taking applications online. Those interested are encouraged to ontact Superintendent Hughes with any questions at diane.hughes@mcleancountyil.gov.